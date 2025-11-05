Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 858 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5,362.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of OGS stock opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.39.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $379.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OGS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

