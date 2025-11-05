Hantz Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 913.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 145.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,114.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 193.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 0.2%

LEGN stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 40.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $255.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Johnson Rice set a $60.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Legend Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

