Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $71,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1,950.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.90.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.30, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares in the company, valued at $56,979. The trade was a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.25, for a total value of $9,658,125.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 394,935 shares of company stock worth $164,274,337 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UTHR opened at $437.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $415.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.89. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

