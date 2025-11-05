Hantz Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4,690.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,207,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,166,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,306,000 after acquiring an additional 375,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,918,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,453,000 after acquiring an additional 100,264 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,521,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,891,000 after acquiring an additional 171,497 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Therace Risch acquired 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,037.50. The trade was a 18.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $188,474.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,630.69. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ORI. Raymond James Financial raised Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Old Republic International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.80%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

