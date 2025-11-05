Hantz Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4,262.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 141,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

STWD stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

