Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $84,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 469 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 18,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 28,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $5,293,250.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,453.04. This represents a 42.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $829,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,652. The trade was a 20.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,654 shares of company stock worth $7,189,232. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $197.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.