Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,424 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 544.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 416.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 105.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:NLY opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.25. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $22.45.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $885.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 129.63%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.