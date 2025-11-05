Hantz Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2,560.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.00. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.94%.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

