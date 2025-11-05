Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 565 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF $GXC

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GXC stock opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $482.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.28. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $107.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average is $93.16.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.