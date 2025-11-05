Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.42.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

AMZN stock opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

