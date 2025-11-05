Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.1720 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 25,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 54,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.2790.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.0808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This is an increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 584.0%.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

