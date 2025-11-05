HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,550.6% in the first quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 57,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.7% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 71.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 52,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 103.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 427,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 216,839 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DINO opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.21 and a beta of 1.00.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DINO. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

