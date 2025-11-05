Hobart Private Capital LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 116.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total transaction of $387,527.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,078.06. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $69,806,640. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Shares of META stock opened at $627.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $733.43 and a 200-day moving average of $701.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

