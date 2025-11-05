HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $179,037,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,411 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,684,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $139,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,570 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,332,414 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $64,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $22,377,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

