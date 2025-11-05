IFC Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

IFC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.42.

Amazon.com stock opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

