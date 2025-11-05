IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.6667.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. IMAX has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. IMAX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $386,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,311.45. This represents a 36.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 161,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,608.80. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IMAX by 805.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 469,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 417,677 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $4,438,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,974,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150,552 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in IMAX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

