International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $99.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Argus cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

