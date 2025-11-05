Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 45.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in Jabil by 35.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 58.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $1,299,604.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,642.04. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total value of $785,441.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,326.24. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,762 shares of company stock worth $27,886,321. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 5.1%

Jabil stock opened at $209.10 on Wednesday. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.66 and a twelve month high of $237.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.93). Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

