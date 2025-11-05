Jag Capital Management LLC Has $55.76 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 491,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,422,828.08. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.42.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

