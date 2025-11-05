JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.6% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,992 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $309.36 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.42 and a 200 day moving average of $285.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

