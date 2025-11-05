JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $485,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $458,104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,992 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.36 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.42 and a 200 day moving average of $285.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $850.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

