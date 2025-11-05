Keeler Thomas Management LLC Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 price target (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $69,806,640. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $627.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $733.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $701.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

