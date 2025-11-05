Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seek First Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average of $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

