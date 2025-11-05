Keybank National Association OH Has $444,000 Stock Position in Towne Bank $TOWN

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Towne Bank were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOWN. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Towne Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Towne Bank by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Towne Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Towne Bank by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Towne Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Towne Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Towne Bank has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Towne Bank had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $215.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Towne Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

