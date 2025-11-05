Keybank National Association OH Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,286 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,310,000 after acquiring an additional 956,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 50.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,289,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,071 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 30.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,043,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,413,000 after acquiring an additional 477,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,514,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,398,000 after acquiring an additional 96,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $27,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,347.40. This trade represents a 0.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Harvey purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,410.10. This trade represents a 5.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE MTDR opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. Matador Resources Company has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $64.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $939.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.22 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.46%.Matador Resources’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

