Keybank National Association OH Has $535,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 129.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,856,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 69.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 target price on Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In other Hasbro news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,030.12. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $2,970,828. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

