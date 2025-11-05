Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 24.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock opened at $220.04 on Wednesday. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.13.

Madison Square Garden ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.67. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.The business had revenue of $39.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

