Keybank National Association OH Makes New $402,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day moving average of $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.31. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $153.33.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.