Keybank National Association OH Makes New $425,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

