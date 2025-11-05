Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $150,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,188.48. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $1,380,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,648,622.57. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,595 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HALO shares. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

