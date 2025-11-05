Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,957 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 8.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $491,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 13.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

ROAD opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $779.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Construction Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

