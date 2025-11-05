Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,161 Shares of Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 245,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Qiagen by 16.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 400.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QGEN. UBS Group increased their price target on Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Qiagen and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. Qiagen N.V. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.68 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Qiagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

