Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $91,260.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,501.64. This trade represents a 4.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.56. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.14 and a 52-week high of $121.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.02.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.45 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.15%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensient Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

