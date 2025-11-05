Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

TLH stock opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.19.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

