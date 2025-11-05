Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Interparfums by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interparfums by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Interparfums during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Interparfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,701,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interparfums by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 500,378 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interparfums stock opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.35. Interparfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.46 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.02.

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of $333.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

