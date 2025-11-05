Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Microchip Technology by 148.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 46,858 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 39.6% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 52.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.