Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $459,963.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,341 shares in the company, valued at $805,194.20. This trade represents a 36.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.59. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $319.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citizens Jmp raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Walker & Dunlop to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $95.00 target price on Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Read Our Latest Report on WD

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.