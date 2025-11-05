Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendel Money Management increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 16,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $179.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.57. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $187.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.56.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

