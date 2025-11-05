Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.3% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $66,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,669,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,184,163,000 after acquiring an additional 400,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,977,361,000 after buying an additional 1,255,546 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,543,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,229,553,000 after buying an additional 536,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,041,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,787,329,000 after buying an additional 247,850 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

META stock opened at $627.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $733.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $701.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.13, for a total value of $2,042,923.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,227.17. This represents a 25.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock worth $69,806,640. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

