Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 297 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 99,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,314,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.4% in the first quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 4,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $309.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.96. The company has a market capitalization of $850.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.