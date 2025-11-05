Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472,071 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278,295 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,110,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,933,000 after buying an additional 1,895,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,460,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,588,000 after buying an additional 1,255,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.7%

KHC opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.90%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.