Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 525,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 364,698 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 129,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.9% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 408,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,070,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 572,649 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $34.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -42.90%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

