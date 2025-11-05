Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Stake Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $622,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 339,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,167,560.72. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $437,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,908.20. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 81,716 shares of company stock worth $6,406,245 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $112.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Stories

