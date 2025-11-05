Lakeland Financial Corporation $LKFN Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 23.23%.The business had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 4,635 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $310,869.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,153.74. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

