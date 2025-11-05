Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Trading Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $198.28 and last traded at $198.28. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.50.
Lasertec Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.18.
About Lasertec
Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.
