Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,838 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $485,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $458,104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388,992 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $309.36 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $850.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.42 and a 200-day moving average of $285.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

