Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 980.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $3,014,500.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55,866 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,549.76. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total transaction of $1,770,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,254,903.34. The trade was a 19.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,692 shares of company stock worth $5,745,148. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $225.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.24. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $249.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Roth Capital set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

