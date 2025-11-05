Mason & Associates Inc Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 price objective (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total value of $390,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,900,268. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $69,806,640. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.6%

META stock opened at $627.32 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $733.43 and a 200 day moving average of $701.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

