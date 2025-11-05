Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META stock opened at $627.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $733.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $701.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $402,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,533,150. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.06, for a total value of $12,472,539.82. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock worth $69,806,640. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

