Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,548 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,012.16. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,875. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,418.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,454.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,311.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,229.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,325.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,336.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

